Bvf Partners L. P/Il Sells 2,186,022 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MRUS traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,742. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $717.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.61.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.
