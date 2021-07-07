Bvf Partners L. P/Il Sells 2,186,022 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MRUS traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,742. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $717.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

