ByteNext Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $1.17 million worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00136724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00166259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,841.75 or 1.00108702 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.45 or 0.00975320 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

