Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report $436.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $483.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $332.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 6,748,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

