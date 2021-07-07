Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

