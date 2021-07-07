CACHE Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.62 million and $120,891.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $58.14 or 0.00169479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00931841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

