Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 94,809 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 208.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.74.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

