Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 63,651 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.