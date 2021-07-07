Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $6,713,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $38,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.52. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

