Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 4,835 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $304,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,784,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

