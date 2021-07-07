Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,226,892 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226,892 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

