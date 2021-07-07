Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 161,053 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161,053 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $292.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $343.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

