Camber Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050,000. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 3.4% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Zimmer Biomet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

