Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.79. Cameco shares last traded at C$23.36, with a volume of 706,039 shares traded.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -238.37.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

