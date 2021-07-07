Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,582 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.