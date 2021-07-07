Canaccord Genuity Increases Restore (LON:RST) Price Target to GBX 610

Restore (LON:RST) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Restore stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 420 ($5.49). The stock had a trading volume of 918,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,585. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.27. Restore has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a market capitalization of £574.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

