Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 12,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.49. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

