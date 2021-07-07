Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.53. Approximately 13,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,668,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

