Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.54. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 282,538 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CU. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

