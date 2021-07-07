Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $394,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 71,569 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 881,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.84.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

