Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 47,058 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,058 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

