Capital International Investors Has $104.65 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 171.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808,808 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in XPeng were worth $104,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 12.2% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

XPEV opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

