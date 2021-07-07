Capital International Investors Has $141.18 Million Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Galapagos were worth $141,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $6,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Galapagos by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

GLPG opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

