Capital International Investors Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,377,486 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.16% of DuPont de Nemours worth $93,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

