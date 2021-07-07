Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 143.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.51% of FTI Consulting worth $120,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the period.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

