Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.20% of STMicroelectronics worth $68,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $44,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

