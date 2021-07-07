Capital International Investors Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,685 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $85,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,538.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,275.19. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

