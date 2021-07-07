Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $57.15. 19,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

