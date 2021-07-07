Cardstack Achieves Market Cap of $22.13 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $232,562.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00929872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

