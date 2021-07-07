Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €21.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.93 ($21.09).

Carrefour stock opened at €17.08 ($20.09) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.86.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

