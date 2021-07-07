Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 16.6% in June

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 232,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of CARE opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.