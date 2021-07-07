Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 16.6% in June

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 232,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CARE opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

