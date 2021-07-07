Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $3,017,375.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15.

Carvana stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.24. 1,017,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.36. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

