Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $18,283,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE CVNA traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.24. 1,017,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.36. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.