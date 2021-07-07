Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.