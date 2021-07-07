Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Casa Systems stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. Research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 128,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

