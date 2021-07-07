Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.86.

TSE:CAS opened at C$15.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

