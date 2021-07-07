Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

TSE CAS opened at C$15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.19.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

