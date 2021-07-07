Castleark Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,356 shares of company stock valued at $59,707,226. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH opened at $124.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

