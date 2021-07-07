Castleark Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

