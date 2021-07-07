Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 280,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.29. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.