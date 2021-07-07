Castleark Management LLC Sells 25,770 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,770 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

