Castleark Management LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

Cummins stock opened at $236.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

