Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

