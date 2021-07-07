Castleark Management LLC Sells 5,860 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

