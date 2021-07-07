Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Caterpillar posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $14.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.43. 27,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,363. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

