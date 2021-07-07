Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.25.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. 55,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,651. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $58,987,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

