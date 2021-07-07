CC Japan Income & Growth Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) declared a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.96. CC Japan Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 113.81 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 152 ($1.99).

Get CC Japan Income & Growth alerts:

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.