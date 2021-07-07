CC Japan Income & Growth Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) declared a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.96. CC Japan Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 113.81 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 152 ($1.99).
CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile
