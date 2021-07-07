Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.18

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 6099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $649.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 392.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth $216,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

