Celo (CELO) Price Tops $3.11

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $827.25 million and $31.48 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00008977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00133151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00165581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,625.80 or 0.99937418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.68 or 0.00974624 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

