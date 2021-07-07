Centiva Capital LP Buys 135,304 Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) by 209.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,304 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

SVAC stock remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,195. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.