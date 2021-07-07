Centiva Capital LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.38. 107,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,439. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

